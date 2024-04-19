Mizuho Boosts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $55.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MUR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

