Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Eversource Energy has a payout ratio of 59.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Eversource Energy stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

