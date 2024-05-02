Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBRT

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.