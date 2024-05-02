Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.71-5.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.05-9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $164.00 on Thursday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.07 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

