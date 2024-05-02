Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Increases By 7.8%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Delek US Stock Down 2.2 %

DK stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Delek US has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.18). Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 445.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $141,243 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,139,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,790,000 after buying an additional 59,537 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 900,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 719,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.