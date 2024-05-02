QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $196,887.10 and approximately $6,866.47 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012128 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,456.38 or 0.99788877 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00166808 USD and is up 15.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,500.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

