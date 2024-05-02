CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE) Declares Dividend of €0.02

CVC Income & Growth EUR (LON:CVCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CVCE opened at GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday. CVC Income & Growth EUR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVC Income & Growth EUR news, insider Esther Gilbert bought 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,245.38). In other CVC Income & Growth EUR news, insider Robert Kirkby purchased 26,709 shares of CVC Income & Growth EUR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £29,914.08 ($37,575.78). Also, insider Esther Gilbert purchased 3,977 shares of CVC Income & Growth EUR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,175.85 ($5,245.38). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,525. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVC Income & Growth EUR Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

