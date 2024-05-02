Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4714 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $776.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $297.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.62 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 141,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,880.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 24,230 shares of company stock worth $537,587 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

