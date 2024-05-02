Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Rises By 7.8%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the March 31st total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

