Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys 1,217 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.30. 22,240,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,293,590. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

