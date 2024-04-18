Peterson Wealth Services Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $30,357,479 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $630.37. The stock had a trading volume of 117,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,835. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $778.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $697.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.37.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

