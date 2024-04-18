NBW Capital LLC Buys 175 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWO traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $247.36. 238,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $273.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.