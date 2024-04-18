Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,561,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines makes up 3.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $17,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSM. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,378,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 446.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 914,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:FSM remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,496,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,594. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

