Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,721,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 752.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $402.99. 1,746,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $419.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.35. The stock has a market cap of $130.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

