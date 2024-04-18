Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.07.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE SNDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 354,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

