Stifel Nicolaus Trims Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Target Price to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1 %

KNX traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,588,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,699. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.