Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 31,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 162,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 575,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 101,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.2 %

CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,269,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,711. The company has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.