Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 228,642 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,739,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,060 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 418.2% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SILV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,940. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SILV shares. Desjardins lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

