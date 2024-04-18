Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $456.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,968. The company has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $503.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

