Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,268,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,858 shares.The stock last traded at $47.80 and had previously closed at $47.82.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
