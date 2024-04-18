Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,268,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,858 shares.The stock last traded at $47.80 and had previously closed at $47.82.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

