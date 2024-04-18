CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $34.79. 7,985,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,858,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

