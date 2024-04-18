Internet Computer Price Reaches $12.39 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and $157.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $12.39 or 0.00019566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00054669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,751,843 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,730,245 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.