Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,599,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $367.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

