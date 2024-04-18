Archer Investment Corp Has $29,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $39.52 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

