Matson Money. Inc. Sells 24,923 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,923 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $111,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 693,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,082. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

