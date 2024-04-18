SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $379.94. 1,786,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.17. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

