Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 480 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises 1.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.41. 333,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,981. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $216.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

