Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,680. The firm has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

