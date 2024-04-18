Pacific Wealth Management Reduces Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Pacific Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.42. The company had a trading volume of 158,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,113. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.41. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $115.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.