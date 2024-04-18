Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Marita Zuraitis Sells 1,250 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,858,134.82.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $402.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.