NEAR Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $730.83 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00009044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.12 billion and approximately $730.83 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,186,572,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,066,538,745 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,474,573 with 1,066,372,260 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.47603296 USD and is up 0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 397 active market(s) with $706,533,067.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

