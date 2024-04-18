WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.54. The company had a trading volume of 302,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

