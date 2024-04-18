PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,311 shares in the company, valued at $764,479.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

