Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.47. 252,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391,937. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

