Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,736 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 2.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC's holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 17,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,658. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world's global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

