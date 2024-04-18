Peterson Wealth Services Buys Shares of 2,913 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. The company had a trading volume of 712,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.59. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,656,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,202,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,055,903 shares of company stock valued at $102,487,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

