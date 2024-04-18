Brookfield Asset Management Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,924 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 814 put options.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 714,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,987. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,402,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,832,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

