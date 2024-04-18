Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,186 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,990. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

