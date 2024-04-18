Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 18,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,006. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

