WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $21.99 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $21,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,661,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,434,000 after acquiring an additional 283,476 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,557,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,574,000 after acquiring an additional 581,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,939,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,906,000 after acquiring an additional 153,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 114,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,387. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

