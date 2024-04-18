Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTV traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $155.34. The company had a trading volume of 297,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,664. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.