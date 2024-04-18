Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after buying an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5,762.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after buying an additional 113,633 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,745,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $130.00. 25,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

