Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 77 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.94 and a 200 day moving average of $319.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

