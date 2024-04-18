Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 805 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 220.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

DFIS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,891 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $733.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

