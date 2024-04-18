Freehold Royalties Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$14.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.27.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
