Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

