TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 216 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $429.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.98. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $380.96 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

