JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,882,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,125,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $44.81 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

