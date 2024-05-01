Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $544.00 to $453.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $555.00.

4/29/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $490.00 to $390.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Kinsale Capital Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $600.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $16.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.61. 108,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,419. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.01 and a 200-day moving average of $414.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

