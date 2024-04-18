SVB Wealth LLC Buys 70,324 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 784.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EMLC stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

